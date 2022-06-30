Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympians Delaney Schnell and Katrina Young earned silver in the synchronized women’s platform, matching the U.S.’ best result in any synchro event in world diving championships history.

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchang gave China its eighth gold in as many events in Budapest. It is now five events away from possibly sweeping the golds at a worlds for the second time (2011).

Schnell and Young finished a distant 69 points behind. They rallied from eighth place after two of five dives and fourth place going into the last round. They tallied 299.40 points, edging a Malaysian pair by .72 of a point for silver.

Schnell earned Olympic silver in the event with Jessica Parratto in Tokyo. Parratto took three months off after the Games before returning to training. Young made it individually for a second consecutive Games, finishing 17th.

The U.S. has won four silvers among the men’s and women’s synchro platform and springboard events in diving worlds history. China has won 40 of the 47 gold medals.

On Wednesday, American Sarah Bacon earned her second consecutive world silver medal in the 1m springboard, which is not an Olympic event. In 2019, Bacon became the first U.S. woman to earn an individual Olympic or world diving championships medal in 14 years.

Bacon missed the Tokyo Olympic team by one spot in the 3m springboard and, with injured partner Kassidy Cook, in the synchro springboard.

The U.S. has multiple top-two finishes at a diving worlds for the first time since 2009.

Worlds conclude with finals in men’s 1m springboard (later Thursday), mixed synchro platform (Friday), women’s 3m springboard (Saturday) and women’s synchro springboard and men’s platform (Sunday).

