Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek ties longest women’s win streak in 32 years

Iga Swiatek passed a test at Wimbledon to extend her winning streak to 37 matches, tying the longest run in women’s tennis in 32 years.

Swiatek, the top seed from Poland, grinded 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 past 30-year-old, 138th-ranked Dutchwoman Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, a lucky loser facing a top-10 player for the first time and who has never made it to the third round of a major.

If Swiatek wins her third round match, against 37th-ranked French veteran Alize Cornet, she will break her tie with Martina Hingis for the longest win streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90. Hingis won her first 37 matches in 1997 before being upset by Iva Majoli in the French Open final.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

Also Thursday, Katie Boulter kept Great Britain from a losing streak on Centre Court. Boulter, ranked 118th, took out 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 a day after Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lost on the most famous court in tennis.

Liam Broady extended the British momentum by upsetting No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima notched one of the biggest wins for a U.S. man at a major in recent years, dispatching No. 13 Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Nakahsima, ranked 56th, gets 109th-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the third round. Galan advanced via walkover after No. 17 seed Roberto Bautista Agut became the third male top-20 seed to withdraw due to COVID.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios each won to set up an anticipated third-round meeting.

