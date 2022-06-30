Volleyball star Jordyn Poulter’s Olympic gold medal found

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — American Jordyn Poulter‘s stolen Tokyo Olympic gold medal has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.

Poulter, the Best Setter of the Tokyo Games, reported the medal stolen May 25 after she discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said.

Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren’t immediately able to locate the missing medal.

On Monday, the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the gold medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business, police said in a statement. They handed it over to police, who plan on returning it to Poulter.

The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said earlier this month.

The suspect, an Anaheim resident, has a “lengthy criminal history,” a police statement said.

Poulter, now 24, was the youngest player on the U.S. team that earned the program’s first Olympic title.

