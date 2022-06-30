2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

At Wimbledon, top seed Iga Swiatek continues to advance, winning her first two matches to tie the longest WTA Tour win streak in the last 32 years.

With another win, Swiatek, on a 37-match run dating to February, will break her tie with Martina Hings for the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.

The other two reigning major champions are out: Ash Barty, who won Wimbledon and the Australian Open, retired in March. giving way to Swiatek becoming the new world No. 1. Emma Raducanu, the surprise U.S. Open champion, was ousted in the second round.

Serena Williams‘ return was the primary storyline at Wimbledon, but her comeback was short-lived with a first-round defeat to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

Coco Gauff, the French Open runner-up to Swiatek, could play 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and Swiatek in the semifinals.

No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 5 Maria Sakkari of Greece are the top-10 seeds left in the other half of the draw.

2022 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw