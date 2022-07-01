2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock.
All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in the last 27 years (not including the stripped Lance Armstong).
TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage by Stage
In 2020, Pogacar became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, after Henri Cornet in 1904, and the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour.
In 2021, Pogacar was more dominant, taking the lead on stage eight and holding it through the end of the Tour. He won by 5 minutes, 20 seconds, the largest gap since 2014.
Again, Team Jumbo-Visma should provide the biggest threat. That could be in the form of fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who was second at the 2020 Tour, or Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who was second at the 2021 Tour.
Two faces of recent Tours will be absent. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl left sprinter Mark Cavendish off the team, so he will miss a chance to break his tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins (34).
The team also omitted panache-filled Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who is still working his way back from major injuries suffered in an April crash.
Past Tour champions Geraint Thomas and Froome are also in the field.
2022 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|Fri., July 1
|9:30 a.m.
|Stage 1: Copenhagen
|Peacock | USA
|Sat., July 2
|6 a.m.
|Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|1 p.m.*
|Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg
|NBC
|Sun., July 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 3: Vejle-Sønderborg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 5
|7 a.m.
|Stage 4: Dunkirk-Calais
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 6
|7 a.m.
|Stage 5: Lille-Arenberg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 7
|6 a.m.
|Stage 6: Binche-Longwy
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Fri., July 8
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sat., July 9
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 8: Dole-Lausanne
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 10
|6 a.m.
|Stage 9: Aigle-Châtel
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 12
|7 a.m.
|Stage 10: Morzine-Megève
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 13
|6 a.m.
|Stage 11: Albertville-Col du Granon
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 14
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez
|USA
|Fri., July 15
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne
|USA
|Sat., July 16
|6 a.m.
|Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-Mende
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 17
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 15: Rodez-Carcassonne
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 19
|6 a.m.
|Stage 16: Carcassonne-Foix
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 20
|7 a.m.
|Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 21
|7 a.m.
|Stage 18: Lourdes-Hautacam
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Fri., July 22
|7 a.m.
|Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sat., July 23
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour
|Peacock | NBC (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 24
|10 a.m.
|Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris
|Peacock | USA
|2 p.m.*
|Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris
|NBC
*Delayed broadcast.