Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals listed for auction

All of Ryan Lochte‘s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction.

RR Auction listed “the Ryan Lochte collection” lots ending on July 21, including his one silver medal from the 2004 Athens Olympics, his two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Games and his two silvers and one bronze from London in 2012.

The website said the medals “are accompanied by signed letters of provenance from Lochte.” A message was sent to Lochte’s lawyer seeking comment and confirmation.

Lochte also won six gold medals, which are not being auctioned. His 12 medals are tied for the second-most among swimmers with Natalie Coughlin, Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres, all trailing Michael Phelps‘ overall Olympic record 28.

Four of his six silver or bronze medals are from races won by Michael Phelps. That includes his first individual Olympic medal, silver from the 2004 Athens Games 200m individual medley.

One of the medals is from a relay — the 2012 Olympic 4x100m freestyle, where Yannick Agnel of France passed Lochte on the anchor leg in a reversal of the 2008 Olympic race where Jason Lezak overtook Alain Bernard.

Lochte often gave away his medals from domestic meets to children.

Lochte, 37, has not competed in a top-level swim meet since missing the Tokyo Olympic team.

