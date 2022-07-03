2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 3 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 9:01:17
2. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — +:07
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:14
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:18
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — +:20
6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:22
7. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:23
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:30
9. Stefan Kueng (SUI) — +:30
10. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:31
12. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:32
21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +:50 (top American)
55. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:14
112. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:02
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 107 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 90
3. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) — 60
4. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 54
5. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 42
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 6 points
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 9:01:31
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:17
3. Florian Vermeersch (BEL) — +:26
4. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +36
5. Nils Eekhoff (NED) — +:40
