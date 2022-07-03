Carlos Alcaraz ousted at Wimbledon; Brit into quarterfinals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italian Jannik Sinner swept 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of Wimbledon, preventing a possible Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic matchup in the quarterfinals.

Sinner, 20, prevailed 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 to make his third Grand Slam quarterfinal. Like Alcaraz, Sinner was a teen prodigy, making the French Open quarters at 19.

“I didn’t expect it because I was not playing so well on grass,” said Sinner, who hadn’t won a tour-level main draw match on the surface before this event. “Then match after match I was better.”

Sinner, the 10th seed and youngest Wimbledon men’s quarterfinalist since 2014, next plays the winner of Sunday’s later match between top-ranked Djokovic and Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

Alcaraz won tournaments in Miami, Barcelona and Madrid in the spring, breaking into the world top 10 and becoming a popular pick for the French Open. He lost in the quarterfinals in Paris to Alexander Zverev.

Also Sunday, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul each lost in bids to become the first American man to make a major quarterfinal since the 2020 Australian Open. Two more Americans — Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima — get their chances Monday.

Belgian David Goffin outlasted Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to make his first major quarterfinal in three years.

Goffin next gets No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain, who swept the 30th seed Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Norrie is the first British man to make the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Andy Murray made the last of his 10 in a row in 2017 and the first one other than Murray to do so since Tim Henman in 2004.

In the women’s draw, Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier set up an unexpected all-German quarterfinal.

Maria, a 34-year-old mother of two ranked 103rd, advanced from her first major fourth round into her first quarter, ousting 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Niemeier, a 22-year-old in her second major, took out Brit Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4.

Czech Marie Bouzkova beat former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France. Bouzkova had never before gotten past the second round in 13 majors. Bouzkova next plays No. 3 Ons Jabeur, the highest seed left, or No. 24 Elise Mertens.

