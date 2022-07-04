Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Natalie Geisenberger, a six-time Olympic luge gold medalist, is pregnant with her second child and will sit out the upcoming season, the German luge federation confirmed.

Geisenberger, 34, announced on social media over the weekend that she is pregnant. She has not said whether she plans to return to competition after her pregnancy, which she did after having son Leo in May 2020.

Last February, Geisenberger tied the Winter Olympic record by winning a third gold medal in the same individual event. She was also part of the German luge team’s third consecutive relay title.

Geisenberger had planned to end her career after her third Olympics in 2018, then returned from childbirth for the 2020-21 season. Back then, she said she had no plans to stop sliding after the 2022 Olympics.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!