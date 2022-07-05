Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 13:02:43

2. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — +:25

3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:32

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:36

5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — +:38

6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:40

7. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:41

8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:48

9. Stefan Kueng (SUI) — +:48

10. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:49

12. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:50

21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:08 (top American)

45. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:32

80. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:20

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 170 points

2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 109

3. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 80

4. Christophe Laporte — 66

5. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 66

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points

2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 1

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 13:03:15

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:17

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +:36

4. Kevin Geniets (LUX) — +:51

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +:52

