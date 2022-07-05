2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 13:02:43
2. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — +:25
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:32
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:36
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — +:38
6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:40
7. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:41
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:48
9. Stefan Kueng (SUI) — +:48
10. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:49
12. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:50
21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:08 (top American)
45. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:32
80. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:20
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 170 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 109
3. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 80
4. Christophe Laporte — 66
5. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 66
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 1
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 13:03:15
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:17
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +:36
4. Kevin Geniets (LUX) — +:51
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +:52
