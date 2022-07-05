2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The biggest stars in the Wimbledon women’s singles draw — Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Serena Williams — all bowed out in the first week.

Top seed Swiatek’s 37-match win streak, matching the longest on the WTA Tour in 32 years, was snapped by France’s Alize Cornet in the third round.

Hours earlier, Amanda Anisimova knocked out the French Open runner-up Gauff in an all-American clash.

Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open as a qualifier, was eliminated in the second round. That came a day after Williams was taken out by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan in the first round in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first singles match since last year’s Wimbledon.

Who’s left?

No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, seeking to become the first Arab woman to win a major, was the lone top-10 seed into the quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, is the lone woman left with major final experience.

2022 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw