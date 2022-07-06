2022 USATF Outdoor Championships results, world championships roster

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Results from the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships, also in Eugene, Oregon. Bolded names are on the world team. Up to three athletes can qualify per individual event, except the 100m and 400m, which can name more for relays. Due to world rankings and qualifying standards, the top three finishers do not always make the team. …

Women’s 100m

1. Melissa Jefferson — 10.69

2. Aleia Hobbs — 10.72

3. Twanisha Terry — 10.74

4. Tamari Davis — 10.78 (relay pool)

5. Tamara Clark — 10.82

6. Celera Barnes — 10.86 (relay pool)

DNS. Gabby Thomas (relay pool)

Women’s 200m

1. Abby Steiner — 21.77

2. Tamara Clark — 21.92

3. Jenna Prandini — 22.01

4. Cambrea Sturgis — 22.16

5. Brittany Brown — 22.22

Women’s 400m

1. Talitha Diggs — 50.22

2. Kendall Ellis — 50.35

3. Lynna Irby — 50.67

4. Wadeline Jonathas — 50.84 (relay pool)

5. Kennedy Simon — 50.90 (relay pool)

6. Allyson Felix — 51.30 (relay pool)

7. Jaide Stepter — 51.30 (relay pool)

8. Kaylin Whitney — 51.31 (relay pool)

Women’s 800m

1. Athing Mu — 1:57.16

2. Ajeé Wilson — 1:57.23

3. Raevyn Rogers — 1:57.96

4. Allie Wilson — 1:58.35

5. Olivia Baker — 1:58.63

Women’s 1500m

1. Sinclaire Johnson — 4:03.29

2. Cory McGee — 4:04.52

3. Elle St. Pierre — 4:05.14

4. Karissa Schweizer — 4:05.40

5. Heather MacLean — 4:06.40

Women’s 5000m

1. Elise Cranny — 15:49.15

2. Karissa Schweizer — 15:49.32

3. Emily Infeld — 15:49.42

4. Weini Kelati — 15:52.57

5. Natosha Rogers — 15:57.85

Women’s 10,000m (from May 27)

1. Karissa Schweizer — 30:49.56

2. Alicia Monson — 30:51.09

3. Natosha Rogers — 31:29.80

4. Emily Infeld — 31:30.04

5. Weini Kelati — 31:39.90

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1. Keni Harrison — 12.34

2. Alaysha Johnson — 12.35

3. Alia Armstrong — 12.47

4. Tonea Marshall — 12.55

5. Tia Jones — 12.59

DNS. Nia Ali (has bye onto world team)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

1. Sydney McLaughlin — 51.41 WR

2. Britton Wilson — 53.08

3. Shamier Little — 53.92

4. Anna Cockrell — 53.98

5. Shannon Meisberger — 55.39

DNS. Dalilah Muhammad (has bye onto world team)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Emma Coburn — 9:10.63

2. Courtney Wayment — 9:12.10

3. Courtney Frerichs — 9:16.18

4. Gabbi Jennings — 9:25.05

5. Katie Rainsberger — 9:29.77

Women’s Discus

1. Valarie Allman — 66.92 (has bye onto world team)

2. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins — 64.49

3. Rachel Dincoff — 62.14

4. Veronica Fraley — 59.90 (qualified via world ranking)

5. Shelby Frank — 57.20

Women’s Hammer

1. Brooke Andersen — 77.96 meters

2. Janee Kassanavoid — 76.04

3. Annette Echikunwoke — 73.76

4. DeAnna Price — 73.07 (has bye onto world team)

5. Maggie Ewen — 72.70

Women’s High Jump

1. Vashti Cunningham — 1.93 meters

2. Rachel Glenn — 1.90 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Rachel McCoy — 1.90 (qualified via world ranking)

4. Inika McPherson — 1.87

5. Sanaa Barnes/Elizabeth Evans/Nyalaam Jok — 1.82

Women’s Javelin

1. Kara Winger — 64.26

2. Ariana Ince — 60.43 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Avione Allgood-Whetstone — 59.26 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Ashton Riner — 56.52 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Seri Geisler — 54.97 (doesn’t have standard)

NM. Maggie Malone (has standard)

Women’s Long Jump

1. Quanesha Burks — 7.06 meters (qualified via world ranking)

2. Jasmine Moore — 6.80

3. Tiffany Flynn — 6.69 (qualified via world ranking)

4. Monae’ Nichols — 6.58

5. Kate Hall — 6.52

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Sandi Morris — 4.82 meters

2. Alina McDonald — 4.65 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Katie Nageotte — 4.65

4. Gabriela Leon — 4.60 (qualified via world ranking)

5. Emily Grove — 4.60

Women’s Shot Put

1. Chase Ealey — 20.51 meters

2. Adelaide Aquilla — 19.45

3. Jessica Woodard — 19.40

4. Raven Saunders — 18.95

5. Maggie Ewen — 18.79 (has bye onto world team)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Keturah Orji — 14.79

2. Tori Franklin — 14.59

3. Jasmine Moore — 14.15

4. Arianna Fisher — 13.63

5. Imani Oliver — 13.45

Women’s Heptathlon (from May 7)

1. Anna Hall — 6,458 points

2. Ashtin Mahler — 6,184 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Michelle Atherley — 6,154 (qualified via NACAC Championships)

4. Chari Hawkins — 6,031

5. Alissa Brooks-Johnson — 5,736

DNF. Kendell Williams (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 100m

1. Fred Kerley — 9.77

2. Marvin Bracy-Williams — 9.85

3. Trayvon Bromell — 9.88

4. Micah Williams — 9.90

5. Elijah Hall-Thompson — 9.90 (relay pool)

6. Kyree King — 9.96 (relay pool)

DNS. Christian Coleman (has bye onto world team)

DNS. Josephus Lyles (relay pool)

Men’s 200m

1. Noah Lyles — 19.67

2. Erriyon Knighton — 19.69

3. Fred Kerley — 19.83

4. Kenny Bednarek — 19.87

5. Josephus Lyles — 19.93

Men’s 400m

1. Michael Norman — 43.56

2. Champion Allison — 43.70

3. Randolph Ross — 44.17

4. Elija Godwin — 44.34 (relay pool)

5. Vernon Norwood — 44.35 (relay pool)

6. Bryce Deadmon — 44.54 (relay pool)

7. Noah Williams — 45.04 (relay pool)

8. Ismail Turner — 45.56 (relay pool)

Men’s 800m

1. Bryce Hoppel — 1:44.60

2. Jonah Koech — 1:44.74

3. Brandon Miller — 1:45.19

4. Clayton Murphy — 1:45.23

5. Baylor Franklin — 1:45.65

DNS. Donavan Brazier (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 1500m

1. Cooper Teare — 3:45.86

2. Jonathan Davis — 3:46.01 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Josh Thompson — 3:46.07 (qualified via world rankings)

4. Eric Holt — 3:46.15 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Reed Brown — 3:46.28 (doesn’t have standard)

6. Johnny Gregorek — 3:46.36 (has standard)

Men’s 5000m

1. Grant Fisher — 13:03.84

2. Woody Kincaid — 13:06.70

3. Abdihamid Nur — 13:08.63

4. Connor Mantz — 13:11.81

5. Emmanuel Bor — 13:13.15

Men’s 10,000m (from May 27)

1. Joe Klecker — 28:28.71

2. Grant Fisher — 28:28.81

3. Sean McGorty — 28:29.57

4. Dillon Maggard — 28:30.75

5. Shadrack Kipchirchir — 28:30.79

Men’s 110m Hurdles

1. Daniel Roberts — 13.03

2. Trey Cunningham — 13.08

3. Devon Allen — 13.09

4. Jamal Britt — 13.09

5. Freddie Crittenden — 13.14

DNS. Grant Holloway (has bye onto world team)

Men’s 400m Hurdles

1. Rai Benjamin — 47.04

2. Trevor Bassitt — 47.47

3. Khallifah Rosser — 47.65

4. CJ Allen — 48.17

5. Quincy Hall — 48.33

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Hillary Bor — 8:15.76

2. Evan Jager — 8:17.29

3. Benard Keter — 8:19.16

4. Duncan Hamilton — 8:20.23

5. Anthony Rotich — 8:23.15

Men’s Discus

1. Andrew Evans — 63.31 meters

2. Dallin Shurts — 62.32 (doesn’t have standard)

3. Sam Mattis — 62.25

4. Reggie Jagers — 62.16 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Brian Williams — 62.12 (has standard)

Men’s Hammer

1. Daniel Haugh — 80.18

2. Rudy Winkler — 78.33

3. Alex Young — 76.60 (qualified via world ranking)

4. Morgan Shigo — 75.53

5. Israel Oloyede — 75.10

Men’s High Jump

1. Shelby McEwen — 2.33 meters

2. JuVaughn Harrison — 2.30

3. Dontavious Hill — 2.22 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Darius Carbin — 2.22 (qualified via world ranking)

5. Kyle Rollins — 2.22

Men’s Javelin

1. Ethan Dabbs — 81.29 meters (qualified via world ranking)

2. Curtis Thompson — 80.49 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Marc Minichello — 79.05 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Capers Williamson — 77.16 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Tim Glover — 76.37 (qualified via world ranking)

Men’s Long Jump

1. Rayvon Gray — 8.19 meters (doesn’t have standard)

2. Steffin McCarter — 8.15 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Jeremiah Davis — 8.11 (doesn’t have standard)

4. Will Williams — 8.07 (qualified via world ranking)

5. A’Nan Bridgett — 8.03 (doesn’t have standard)

10. Marquis Dendy — 7.87 (has standard)

12. Matthew Boling — 7.78 (has standard)

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Chris Nilsen — 5.70 meters

2. Luke Winder — 5.70 (qualified via world ranking)

3. Andrew Irwin — 5.60

4. Jacob Wooten — 5.60

5. KC Lightfoot — 5.60

5. Matt Ludwig — 5.60

Men’s Shot Put

1. Ryan Crouser — 23.12 meters

2. Joe Kovacs — 22.87 (has bye onto world team)

3. Josh Awotunde — 21.51

4. Tripp Piperi — 21.43

5. Roger Steen — 21.14

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Donald Scott — 17.07 meters

2. Will Claye — 16.93

3. Chris Benard — 16.83 (qualified via world ranking)

4. Russell Robinson — 16.65 (doesn’t have standard)

5. Christian Taylor — 16.54 (has bye onto world team)

7. Chris Carter — 16.41 (has standard)

Men’s Decathlon (from May 7)

1. Garrett Scantling — 8,867 points

2. Kyle Garland — 8,720

3. Zach Ziemek — 8,573

4. Steven Bastien — 8,135

5. Hunter Price — 7,897

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!