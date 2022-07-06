Wimbledon: Simona Halep sweeps Amanda Anisimova, into semifinals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simona Halep swept American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals with her 12th consecutive match victory at the tournament including her 2019 title run.

She nearly squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set, rallying from a love-40 deficit on her serve in the last game.

The 16th seed Halep, who has dropped just one set during her Wimbledon win streak, faces No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final. The Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina beat 44th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to make her first major semi.

No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays 103rd-ranked German Tatjana Maria in the other semi.

Halep, a 30-year-old Romanian, is a two-time major champion. The more recent crown came at 2019 Wimbledon, where she had the match of her life to rout Serena Williams in the final.

Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Halep missed 2021 Wimbledon due to a torn left calf.

After a fourth-round loss at September’s U.S. Open, Halep announced she and Australian coach Darren Cahill split. Cahill has since worked with Anisimova.

Halep turned to Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’ former coach, whom she has been working with for at least three months.

She can join the Williams sisters as the lone women to win Wimbledon in back-to-back appearances in the last 25 years.

“I struggled a lot last year, and now I’m just trying to get my confidence back,” she said.

