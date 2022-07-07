2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 6 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 20:44:44
2. Neilson Powless (USA) — +:04
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:31
4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:39
5. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:40
6. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:46
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +:52
8. Daniel Martinez (COL) — +1:00
9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:01
10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:02
28. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:27
71. Chris Froome (GBR) — +10:56
77. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +11:59
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 198 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 137
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 89
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 86
5. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 86
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points
2. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA) — 2
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 2
4. Quinn Simmons (USA) — 1
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — 1
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 20:44:44
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:40
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — +1:58
4. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +2:59
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +4:24
