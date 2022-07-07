Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 6 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 20:44:44

2. Neilson Powless (USA) — +:04

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:31

4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:39

5. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:40

6. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:46

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +:52

8. Daniel Martinez (COL) — +1:00

9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:01

10. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:02

28. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:27

71. Chris Froome (GBR) — +10:56

77. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +11:59

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 198 points

2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 137

3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 89

4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 86

5. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 86



Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points

2. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA) — 2

3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 2

4. Quinn Simmons (USA) — 1

5. David Gaudu (FRA) — 1

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 20:44:44

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +:40

3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — +1:58

4. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +2:59

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +4:24

