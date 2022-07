Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Other featured events include Ryan Crouser in the shot put (final July 17 on NBC, Peacock), Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton in the 200m (final July 21 on USA, Peacock), Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles (final July 22 on USA, Peacock) and Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault (final July 24 on NBC, Peacock).

2022 World Track and Field Championships TV Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Platform Fri., July 15 Mixed 4x400m Heats, 20km RW 11:55 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 7:50-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats, W10,000m 1:20-5:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W10,000m 3-5 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M100m, WShot Put 8-11 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Men’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 1:25-5:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 7:30-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Women’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon 12:30-3:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 5:55-11:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 7:35-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Fri., July 22 W35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 7:45-11:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 23 W100m Heats, Decathlon 12:40-4:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 7-11:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 24 M35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon 12:15-6:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 7:40 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream)

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!