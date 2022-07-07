2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, scores

Novak Djokovic is two match wins from a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Rafael Nadal‘s male record 22 titles.
Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine.
He advanced through the draw to play No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the semifinals.
In the other half, Australian Nick Kyrgios received a walkover into the final after Nadal withdrew with an abdominal muscle tear.
Kyrgios never made it past the quarterfinals of a major before.
The tournament missed other stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.
