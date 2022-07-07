2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Ons Jabeur against Elena Rybakina in a Wimbledon women’s singles final that makes all kinds of history.

Jabeur, a Tunisian who had never made it past the quarterfinals of a major before this tournament, beat 103rd-ranked German Tatjana Maria to become the first African woman to reach a major final.

She is seeded third, ranked second in the world and arguably began the tournament as the favorite to reach the final from her half of the draw.

Rybakina, a Kazakh who had never made it past the quarterfinals of a major before this tournament, took out 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to become the first player from her nation to make a major singles final.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, was born and raised in Russia but switched nationality in 2018 to Kazakhstan, which offered her financial support. Russian players were banned from this Wimbledon due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

It’s the first Wimbledon women’s final since 1903 to pit two players who had never before been to a major semifinal.

