2022 Tour de France standings

By Jul 8, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT
1 Comment

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 7 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 24:43:14
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:35
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:10
4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:18
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:31
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:32
7. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:35
8. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:37
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:43
10. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:55
13. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:45
40. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +12:50
50. Chris Froome (GBR) — +14:54

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 203 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 140
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 108
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 89
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 87

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 8
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 6
5. Lennard Kamna (GER) — 5

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 24:43:14
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:35
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +6:28
4. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +10:59
5. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +15:30

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya on world track and field championships entry list
Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge picks his next marathon, looks at what’s left to accomplish
Simone Biles
Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe join Olympians to receive Presidential Medal...