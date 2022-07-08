2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 7 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 24:43:14
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:35
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:10
4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:18
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:31
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:32
7. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:35
8. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:37
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:43
10. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:55
13. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:45
40. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +12:50
50. Chris Froome (GBR) — +14:54
TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 203 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 140
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 108
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 89
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 87
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 8
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 6
5. Lennard Kamna (GER) — 5
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 24:43:14
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:35
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +6:28
4. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +10:59
5. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +15:30
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk