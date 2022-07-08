2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic is one match win from a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Rafael Nadal‘s male record 22 titles.

Djokovic gets unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final. Kyrgios received a walkover through the semifinals after Nadal withdrew with an abdominal muscle tear.

Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine

The Serb dropped at least one set in four of his first six matches, including the first set in the semifinal against Brit Cameron Norrie.

In the other half, Kyrgios needed five sets to get out of the first round and again in the fourth round. He had never before made it past the quarterfinals of a major.

The tournament missed two stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.

2022 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw