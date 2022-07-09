2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 8 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 28:56:16
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:39
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:14
4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:22
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:35
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:36
7. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:39
8. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:41
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:47
10. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:59
13. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:49
36. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +13:36
49. Chris Froome (GBR) — +17:16
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 264 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 149
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 128
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 102
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 97
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 8
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 6
5. Lennard Kamna (GER) — 5
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 28:56:16
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:39
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +7:02
4. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +14:50
5. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +16:55
