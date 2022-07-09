2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina became one of the unlikeliest Wimbledon women’s champions, rallying past No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final.

The 23rd-ranked Rybakina, the second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s champion, prevailed 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to become her nation’s first major champion.

The only lower-ranked champion was Venus Williams, who was ranked 31st in 2007.

It marked the first Wimbledon women’s final pitting two first-time major finalists since 1962.

Rybakina, 23, was born and raised in Moscow, then switched nationalities in 2018 to Kazakhstan, which offered her more financial support to further her tennis career.

Jabeur made history by becoming the first African woman, and first Arab or North African man or woman, to reach a major final in the Open Era.

Earlier in the tournament, Serena Williams lost in the first round to 115th-ranked Frenchwoman Harmony Tan. It marked the 40-year-old Williams’ first singles match since last year’s Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek lost in the third round to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, ending her win streak at 37 matches, tying the best in women’s tennis in 32 years.

2022 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw