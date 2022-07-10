Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 9 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 33:43:44

2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:39

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:17

4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:25

5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:38

6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:39

7. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46

8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:50

9. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:55

10. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +2:13

11. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:52

27. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +13:50

37. Chris Froome (GBR) — +28:29

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points

2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 149

3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139

4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 102

5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 97



Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 19 points

2. Bob Jungels (LUX) — 18

3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — 14

4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11

5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 33:43:44

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +7:25

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +28:08

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +30:03

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!