2022 Tour de France standings

By Jul 10, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT
2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 9 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 33:43:44
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:39
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:17
4. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:25
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:38
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:39
7. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:50
9. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:55
10. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +2:13
11. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:52
27. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +13:50
37. Chris Froome (GBR) — +28:29

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 149
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139
4. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 102
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 97

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 19 points
2. Bob Jungels (LUX) — 18
3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — 14
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 33:43:44
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +7:25
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +28:08
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +30:03

