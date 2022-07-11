Steven Gardiner, Olympic 400m champion, to miss world championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bahamian Steven Gardiner, the reigning Olympic and world 400m champion, will miss the world track and field championships due to a tendon injury.

Worlds start Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

“Instead of putting on my spikes I’ve been advised to put on a walking boot due to a UTE Tendon Inflammation,” was posted on Gardiner’s social media. “Unfortunately there will be no Eugene ‘22 for me! Devastated by the news but I’m thankful for all the blessings in my career so far”

Gardiner, 26, was expected to duel with American Michael Norman at worlds. Gardiner was last defeated in a 400m race that he finished at the 2017 World Championships.

This year, Gardiner ranks fifth in the world by best time (44.21). Norman tops the list at 43.56, followed by countryman Champion Allison (43.70) and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Kirani James of Grenada (44.02).

The last time an American man won an Olympic or world title in the 400m was in 2013, making this the longest U.S. drought between global titles in the event since the world championships debuted in 1983.

