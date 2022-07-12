How to watch men’s 100m at 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track and Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the men’s 100m, with a deep American field led by 2019 World champion Christian Coleman and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley. See below for answers to all your questions on when and how to watch the competition to be crowned the world’s fastest man.

When is the Men’s 100m at 2022 World Championships?

The men’s 100m begins on Day 1 of World Championships, with the preliminary round and heats on Friday, July 15th. The semifinals and final will take place on Saturday, July 16th, with both rounds in the evening session.

How can I watch the Men’s 100m at 2022 World Championships on TV?

Preliminary Round – Friday July 15th at 3:30pm ET on Peacock

Heats – Friday, July 15th on 9pm ET on USA

Semifinals – Saturday, July 16th at 9pm ET on NBC

Final – Saturday July 16th at 10:50pm ET on NBC

How can I stream the Men’s 100m live at 2022 World Championships?

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Which Americans will compete in the Men’s 100m?

There will be four Americans in this event. Christian Coleman earned a bye as the 2019 World champion. Fred Kerley, the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, won the event at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with Marvin Bracy-Williams in second and Trayvon Bromell in third to round out the U.S. team.

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.