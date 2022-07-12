Tadej Pogacar nearly gives up Tour de France lead; race paused by protest

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Magnus Cort of Denmark won in a photo finish in the Tour de France’s 10th stage, which was interrupted due to protestors sitting on the road with 23 miles left.

Cort beat Australian Nick Schultz by a fraction of a wheel with a bike throw across the finish line in Megeve.

Tadej Pogacar and the other race leaders were nearly nine minutes back. Pogacar nearly gave up the yellow jersey to German Lennard Kamna, who was part of the breakaway and moved up from 21st place to second place, 11 seconds behind Pogacar.

Pogacar finished in the same time as his primary rivals for the overall title, including Dane Jonas Vingegaard.

The stage was briefly neutralized with 23 miles left after a small group of activists protesting climate change sat on the road and lit flares, forcing riders to stop for 12 minutes.

Pogacar lost one of his teammates before the stage as George Bennett of New Zealand tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew. Another teammate, Poland’s Rafal Majka, also tested positive but was allowed to race Tuesday by the International Cycling Union medical team as he was asymptomatic and had “a very low risk of infectivity,” a team doctor said.

Another rider on the team, Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen, withdrew last week due to a COVID positive. With Bennett and Laengen out, UAE Team Emirates is down to six riders. Losing Majka would be the most significant absence of them all as he is a key domestique in the mountains for Pogacar.

The Tour stays in the Alps on Wednesday with a beyond-category summit finish.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

