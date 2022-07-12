2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 10 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 37:11:28
2. Lennard Kamna (GER) — +:11
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:39
4. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:17
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:25
6. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:38
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:39
8. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:50
10. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) — +1:50
11. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:55
13. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:52
27. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +13:50
38. Chris Froome (GBR) — +28:50
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 149
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 114
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 19 points
2. Bob Jungels (LUX) — 18
3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — 14
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 37:11:28
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +7:36
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +19:22
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +21:29
