2022 Tour de France standings

By Jul 12, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 10 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 37:11:28
2. Lennard Kamna (GER) — +:11
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +:39
4. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +1:17
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:25
6. David Gaudu (FRA) — +1:38
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +1:39
8. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:50
10. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) — +1:50
11. Neilson Powless (USA) — +1:55
13. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +2:52
27. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +13:50
38. Chris Froome (GBR) — +28:50

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 149
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 114

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 19 points
2. Bob Jungels (LUX) — 18
3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — 14
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 11
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 37:11:28
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +1:46
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +7:36
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +19:22
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +21:29

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
Steven Gardiner
Steven Gardiner, Olympic 400m champion, to miss world championships
Kim Glass
Kim Glass, retired Olympic volleyball player, injured in attack