Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the women’s 100m, headlined by Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson — who swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah won the 100m-200m double in Tokyo, while Fraser-Pryce is chasing her fifth world 100m title. Jackson could play spoiler in the event after winning the 100m-200m double last month at the Jamaican Championships. The Americans will be led by Melissa Jefferson. The Coastal Carolina University standout upset a loaded field at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 10.69 seconds.

See below for answers to all your questions on when and how to watch the competition to be crowned the world’s fastest woman.

RELATED: Full Broadcast and Streaming Schedule for 2022 World Track and Field Championships

When is the Women’s 100m at 2022 World Championships?

The women’s 100m begins on Day 2 of World Championships, with the heats on Saturday, July 16th. The semifinals and final will take place on Sunday, July 17th, with both rounds in the evening session.

How can I watch the Women’s 100m at 2022 World Championships on TV?