2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 11 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard — 41:29:59

2. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +2:16

3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22

4. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:26

5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +2:37

6. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:06

7. David Gaudu (FRA) — +3:13

8. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +7:23

9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +8:07

10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:29

14. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +14:34

18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +24:52

20. Neilson Powless (USA) — +28:10

41. Chris Froome (GBR) — +55:37

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 304 points

2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155

3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139

4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129

5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 114



Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 43 points

2. Pierre Latour (FRA) — 35

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 30

4. Warren Barguil (FRA) — 30

5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 18

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 41:32:21

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +8:50

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +29:30

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +43:37

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +48:20



