2022 Tour de France standings

By Jul 13, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT
2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 11 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard — 41:29:59
2. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +2:16
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22
4. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:26
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +2:37
6. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:06
7. David Gaudu (FRA) — +3:13
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +7:23
9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +8:07
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:29
14. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +14:34
18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +24:52
20. Neilson Powless (USA) — +28:10
41. Chris Froome (GBR) — +55:37

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 304 points
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 139
4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129
5. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 114

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 43 points
2. Pierre Latour (FRA) — 35
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 30
4. Warren Barguil (FRA) — 30
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 18

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 41:32:21
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +8:50
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +29:30
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +43:37
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +48:20

