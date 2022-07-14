Carl Lewis named University of Houston track and field head coach

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic champion, has been elevated to head track and field coach at his alma mater, the University of Houston.

Lewis, the most decorated U.S. Olympic male track and field athlete, first came to Houston as a student-athlete in 1979, competing under Tom Tellez, who would coach Lewis throughout his professional career that ended in 1997.

Lewis, now 61, returned to Houston in 2013 as a volunteer assistant under head coach Leroy Burrell, a former 100m world record holder and teammate of Lewis’ at the Olympics in 1992. Lewis joined the staff full-time in 2014 and has been on it ever since.

Burrell left Houston to become head coach at Auburn last month.

