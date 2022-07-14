Sifan Hassan decides event schedule for world championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who won 5000m and 10,000m gold and 1500m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in an unprecedented triple, will contest the 5000m and 10,000m at the world track and field championships that start Friday, her representative said Thursday.

Hassan, 29, dropped the 1500m, which at worlds overlaps with the 10,000m. The 10,000m final is 18 hours after the 1500m heats and six hours before the 1500m semifinals. The 5000m heats are two days after the 1500m final.

Hassan’s first race is the 10,000m final on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. ET.

TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events

Her top challenger is Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, the world record holder at 5000m and 10,000m, who is entered in both races at worlds.

At the last worlds in 2019, Hassan won the 1500m and 10,000m and passed on the 5000m, which overlapped with the 1500m.

Last Friday, she raced for the first time since September, a rust-busting 5000m in Portland. She went at least seven months between training in track spikes after the Olympics, according to NOS.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!