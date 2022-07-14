Tokyo to host 2025 World Track and Field Championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will host the 2025 World Outdoor Track and Field Championships, beating out Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore.

The World Athletics Council chose Tokyo, saying it scored the highest of the candidates across four focused areas: “the potential for a powerful narrative; revenue generating opportunities for World Athletics; a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport; and appropriate climate.”

The championships will come four years after the stadium hosted track and field competition during the Tokyo Olympics without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worlds were previously held in Japan in 1991 (Tokyo) and 2007 (Osaka). Japan will become the first nation to hold the event three times.

Before 2025, worlds will be held in Eugene, Oregon, starting Friday, and then Budapest in 2023, followed by the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Tokyo World Championships will complete an unprecedented five-year run of global outdoor championships in the sport.

Also Thursday, World Athletics announced Tallahassee, Florida, will host the 2026 World Cross Country Championships, marking the first time the U.S. hosts that event since 1992 (Boston).

