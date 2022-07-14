Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 12 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 46:28:46

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:26

4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +2:35

5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:44

6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +3:58

7. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:07

8. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +7:39

9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:32

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +10:06

17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +24:55

18. Neilson Powless (USA) — +27:16

29. Chris Froome (GBR) — +54:16

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 313 points

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 159

3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155

4. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129

5. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 116



Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 43 points

2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36

4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35

5. Pierre Latour (FRA) — 35

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 46:31:08

2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +5:17

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +53:45

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:00:04

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:04:03



