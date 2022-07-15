2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 13 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 50:47:34
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:26
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +2:35
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:44
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +3:58
7. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:07
8. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +7:39
9. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:32
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) — +10:06
17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +24:55
18. Neilson Powless (USA) — +27:29
28. Chris Froome (GBR) — +54:42
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 321 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 159
3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 132
5. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 43 points
2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36
4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35
5. Pierre Latour (FRA) — 35
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 50:49:56
2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +5:17
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +54:11
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +54:49
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:04:03
