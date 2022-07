The 2022 World Track and Field Championships begin on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This marks the first time the outdoor World Championships will be held in the U.S.

NBC Sports has got you covered with 43 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC with live afternoon and primetime shows on both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). You do not want to miss a single moment of the excitement, see below for the full TV and streaming schedule.

What to Watch Today at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships – Day 1:

Day 1 of the 2022 World Track and Field Championships will be filled with action as the first medals will be earned in the afternoon session with the men’s and women’s 20km race walks. Then, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET viewers will get a glimpse into one of the most highly anticipated races in track and field–the men’s 100m–as Americans Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams, and Trayvon Bromell attempt to ignite the competition in the heats.

Coleman, the 2019 World Champion, returns to action after serving an 18-month suspension–which included the Tokyo Olympics–for “whereabouts failures,” or missed drug tests (Coleman has never tested positive for a banned substance). Kerley, the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, won the event at the USATF Outdoor Championships, with Bracy-Williams in second and Bromell in third to round out the U.S. team.

Afterward, the mixed 4x400m relay–which made its Worlds debut in Doha in 2019 and its Olympic debut in Tokyo–will take place. Teams are made up of two men and women from each country and will be announced no later than one hour before the competition begins. Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in world championships history, was part of the U.S. team that took the title at the 2019 Worlds. Felix, who confirmed that this will be her last competitive season, is in the relay pool for this event. See below for how to watch the first day of competition in Eugene, as well as the overall schedule for the 10-day championship meet.

How to watch Day 1 at World Track and Field Championships:

Friday, July 15

Afternoon Session: 11:55 a.m.-7:50 p.m. on Peacock (World Feed) Key Events: Men’s 100m Preliminary Round, Mixed 4x400m Heats, 20km race walks

Evening Session : 8pm – 11p.m. on USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and streaming on Peacock (World Feed) Key Events: M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m

: 8pm – 11p.m. on USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and streaming on Peacock (World Feed)

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Platform Fri., July 15 Mixed 4x400m Heats, 20km RW 11:55 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 7:50-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats, W10,000m 1:20-5:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W10,000m 3-5 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M100m, WShot Put 8-11 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Men’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 1:25-5:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 7:30-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Women’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon 12:30-3:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 5:55-11:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 7:35-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Fri., July 22 W35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 7:45-11:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 23 W100m Heats, Decathlon 12:40-4:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 7-11:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 24 M35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon 12:15-6:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 7:40 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream)

*Same-day delayed broadcast.