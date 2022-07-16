2022 Tour de France standings

By Jul 16, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 14 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 55:31:01
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:43
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +3:01
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +4:06
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +4:15
7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +4:24
8. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:24
9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +8:49
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:58
14. Neilson Powless (USA) — +18:11
17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +27:33
33. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:05:34

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 333 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 164
3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 132
5. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 46 points
2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39
3. Neilson Powless (USA) — 37
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36
5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 55:33:23
2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +6:27
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +57:43
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +58:42
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:09:57

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Randolph Ross
U.S. Olympian, Kenyan marathon star provisionally suspended, out of worlds
Ryan Crouser
Ryan Crouser, Olympic shot put champ, hopes to add event after 2024
Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix caps track career with 30th medal, bronze in world champs mixed...