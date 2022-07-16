Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 14 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 55:31:01

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:43

4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +3:01

5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +4:06

6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +4:15

7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +4:24

8. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:24

9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +8:49

10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:58

14. Neilson Powless (USA) — +18:11

17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +27:33

33. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:05:34

TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 333 points

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 164

3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 132

5. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 46 points

2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39

3. Neilson Powless (USA) — 37

4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36

5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 55:33:23

2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +6:27

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +57:43

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +58:42

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:09:57



