2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 14 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 55:31:01
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:43
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +3:01
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +4:06
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +4:15
7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +4:24
8. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:24
9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +8:49
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +9:58
14. Neilson Powless (USA) — +18:11
17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +27:33
33. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:05:34
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 333 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 164
3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 132
5. Magnus Cort (DEN) — 129
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 46 points
2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39
3. Neilson Powless (USA) — 37
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36
5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 55:33:23
2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +6:27
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +57:43
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +58:42
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:09:57
