2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock.

All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in the last 27 years (not including the stripped Lance Armstong).

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage by Stage

In 2020, Pogacar became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, after Henri Cornet in 1904, and the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour.

In 2021, Pogacar was more dominant, taking the lead on stage eight and holding it through the end of the Tour. He won by 5 minutes, 20 seconds, the largest gap since 2014.

Again, Team Jumbo-Visma should provide the biggest threat. That could be in the form of fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who was second at the 2020 Tour, or Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who was second at the 2021 Tour.

Two faces of recent Tours will be absent. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl left sprinter Mark Cavendish off the team, so he will miss a chance to break his tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins (34).

The team also omitted panache-filled Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who is still working his way back from major injuries suffered in an April crash.

Past Tour champions Geraint Thomas and Froome are also in the field.

2022 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform Fri., July 1 9:30 a.m. Stage 1: Copenhagen Peacock | USA Sat., July 2 6 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) 1 p.m.* Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg NBC Sun., July 3 6:30 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle-Sønderborg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Tue., July 5 7 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkirk-Calais Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Wed., July 6 7 a.m. Stage 5: Lille-Arenberg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Thu., July 7 6 a.m. Stage 6: Binche-Longwy Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Fri., July 8 6:30 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Sat., July 9 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Dole-Lausanne Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Sun., July 10 6 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle-Châtel Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Tue., July 12 7 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine-Megève Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Wed., July 13 6 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville-Col du Granon Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Thu., July 14 6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez Peacock 3 p.m.* Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez USA Fri., July 15 6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne Peacock 3 p.m.* Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne USA Sat., July 16 6 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-Mende Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Sun., July 17 6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez-Carcassonne Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Tue., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne-Foix Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Wed., July 20 7 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Thu., July 21 7 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes-Hautacam Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Fri., July 22 7 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors Peacock | USA (8 a.m.) Sat., July 23 6:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour Peacock | NBC (8 a.m.) Sun., July 24 10 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris Peacock | USA 2 p.m.* Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris NBC

*Delayed broadcast.