How to Watch the Men’s 200m at 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the men’s 200m, with a deep American field led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles. He will be tested by 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton, who has the fastest 200m time in 2022. See below for answers to all of your questions on when and how to watch the competition for the men’s 200m crown.

When is the Men’s 200m at 2022 World Championships?

The men’s 200m begins on Day 4 of World Championships, with the heats on Monday, July 18th. The semifinals will take place on Tuesday, July 19th, in the afternoon session and the final is scheduled for the afternoon session on Thursday, July 21.

How can I watch the Men’s 200m at 2022 World Championships on TV?

Heats – Monday, July 18 at 8:05pm ET on Peacock

Semifinals – Tuesday, July 19 at 9:50pm ET on USA

Final – Thursday, July 21 at 10:50pm ET on USA

How can I stream the Men’s 200m live at 2022 World Championships?

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Which Americans will compete in the Men’s 200m?

There will be four Americans in this event. Defending world champion Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton, who owns the fastest 200m time in 2022 (and is also the fourth-fastest man ever at the 200m), headline the U.S. team. Fred Kerley won the world 100m title and Tokyo silver medalist Kenny Bednarek should also contend for a medal.

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.