Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 Tour de France runner-up, did not start Sunday’s 15th stage of the 21-stage event.

“I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings, and I trust that the team will realize our yellow and green ambitions,” the Slovenian Roglic said in a statement through his Jumbo-Visma team. “Thanks to everybody for your great support.”

Roglic entered the Tour considered a co-leader of Jumbo-Visma with Dane Jonas Vingegaard but struggled through the cobblestones of stage five, losing two minutes to the other general classification contenders. He crashed into a hay bale, dislocated a shoulder, popped it back into place and finished the stage.

He continued to bleed time and by the end of Saturday’s 14th stage was in 21st place, 33:39 behind the leader — Vingegaard.

Vingegaard is favored to win his first Tour title next Sunday in Paris. Another Jumbo-Visma rider, Wout van Aert, has a commanding lead in the green jersey standings for top sprinter.

Last year, Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage after crashing in the third stage.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!