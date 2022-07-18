When and where are the 2022 Track and Field World Championships?

The 2022 Track and Field World Championships take place on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This year marks the first time that an outdoor Athletics World Championships is taking place on U.S. soil and viewers can expect to see an extravaganza of talent as the best and brightest stars from all over the world gather to compete.

See below for just a few of the top U.S. names competing at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships as well as a list of the featured events for each day.

U.S. Stars to watch at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships:

Christian Coleman (26, Atlanta, Georgia) – Men’s 100m: The defending 100m world champion returns to the action after serving an 18-month suspension–which included the Tokyo Olympics–for “whereabouts failures,” or missed drug tests (Coleman has never tested positive for a banned substance).

Noah Lyles (24, Alexandria, Virginia) – Men’s 200m: Noah Lyles heads to Eugene, Oregon with a Worlds Wild Card where he will attempt to defend his 200m world title. The Japanese Anime enthusiast made his Olympic debut in Tokyo where he took home the bronze medal in the 200m behind Canadian Andre De Grasse and American Kenny Bednarek.

Dalilah Muhammad (32, Queens, New York) – Women’s 400m Hurdles: Three-time Olympic medalist (two gold, one silver) Dalilah Muhammad is not only the reigning world champion but she is one of two athletes to ever run the women’s 400m hurdles in under 52 seconds. The Queens native and former USC All-American won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and also won gold in the 4x400m relay, running the third leg.

Sydney McLaughlin (22, Dunellen, New Jersey) – Women’s 400m Hurdles: After taking the gold medal and setting a world record of 51.46 in the Tokyo Olympic final, two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin (400m Hurdles, 4x400m Relay) will attempt to add an individual world title to her impressive resume. The former Kentucky wildcat and new husband Andre Levrone Jr., a former wide receiver, celebrated nuptials on May 6th in Virginia.

Grant Holloway (24, Chesapeake, Virginia) – Men’s 110m Hurdles: Grant Holloway looks to defend his 2019 world title and become the first repeat world champion in this event since American Allen Johnson (2001/2003). Holloway was the gold medal favorite at the Tokyo Olympics and finished second behind Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment.

Devon Allen (27, Phoenix, Arizona) – Men’s 110m Hurdles: Former Oregon Duck Devon Allen is hoping to win his first world title after finishing 4th at the Tokyo Olympics and 7th at the 2019 Worlds. In June, Allen ran 12.84 for the win in the 110m hurdles at the NYC Grand Prix, making him the third-fastest man all-time in the event. In addition to track, Allen played wide receiver at Oregon, and in April, he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and plans to balance the two sports this summer.

Allyson Felix (36, Los Angeles, California) – Women’s 400m, 4x400m Relay: After making her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo (and first as a mom), Allyson Felix announced in April that this will be her final season. The 11-time Olympic medalist is the most decorated woman and American athlete in Olympic track and field history. With 13 world championship titles, Felix already has the most world titles by any track and field athlete, man or woman, and now looks to earn another, likely competing in the women’s 4x400m relay.

DeAnna Price (29, Troy, Missouri) – Women’s Hammer Throw: Two-time Olympian DeAnna Price returns to the world stage to defend her title in the women’s hammer throw. In 2019, she became the first American to win a global title (or world medal of any kind) in the event. Price, who had been dealing with a painful bone bruise throughout Trials and the Games, finished 8th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ryan Crouser (29, Boring, Oregon) – Men’s Shot Put: Two-time reigning Olympic shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser currently owns the indoor and outdoor world record in this event and looks to take the world title after finishing second at the 2019 World Championships, just one centimeter behind Joe Kovacs (Nazareth, Pennsylvania).

When: Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 24

Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 24 Where: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon Watch: NBC and Peacock

2022 Track and Field World Championship Featured Events:

Friday, July 15 – Day 1

Men’s 100m Preliminary Rounds and Heats

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying

Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats and Final

Saturday, July 16th – Day 2

Women’s 10,000m

Men’s 110m Hurdle Heats

Men’s 400m Hurdle Heats

Women’s 100m Heats

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 100m Final

Sunday, July 17th – Day 3

Women’s Hammer Final

Men’s 10,000m

Men’s Marathon

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals and Final

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 100m Semifinals and Final

Monday, July 18th – Day 4

Women’s Marathon

Men’s 200m Heats

Men’s High Jump Final

Women’s 200m Heats

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Heptathlon

Men’s Steeplechase Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Tuesday, July 19 – Day 5

Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Men’s 1500m Final

Wednesday, July 20 – Day 6

Women’s 5000m Heats

Men’s 800m Heats

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Discus Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Thursday, July 21 – Day 7

Women’s 800m Heats

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 200m Final

Friday, July 22 – Day 8

Men’s Pole Vault Qualification

Women’s 4x100m Relay Heats

Men’s 4x100m Relay Heats

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Final

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Saturday, July 23 – Day 9

Women’s 4x400m Relay Heats

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Sunday, July 24 – Day 10

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals and Final

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 800m Final

Decathlon

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Women’s 4x400m Relay

