In Norway, the newspaper headline translated to, “Hunting Two Gold Tonight.” Neither Karsten Warholm nor Jakob Ingebrigtsen delivered.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos dethroned Warholm in the 400m hurdles at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday night. Warholm, who in Tokyo shattered his world record to bring it down to 45.94 seconds, led at 250 meters but faded to seventh place at his first meet since suffering a hamstring tear June 5.

Dos Santos, who took bronze in Tokyo to become the third-fastest man in history, prevailed in 46.29 seconds, the third-fastest time in history. It wasn’t much of an upset, given dos Santos came into worlds as the fastest man this year. But Warholm had not lost a 400m hurdles that he finished since his last race of 2018.

American Rai Benjamin took silver, a year after he ran faster than the previous world record at the Olympics for silver. American Trevor Bassitt, the NCAA Division II champion from Ashland University, earned bronze.

Earlier, the Brit Wightman pulled off a true upset in the 1500m, overtaking Ingebrigtsen at 1,300 meters and relegating the reigning Olympic champion to silver. Wightman did so with his father, Geoff, calling the race as the stadium public address announcer. Wightman was fifth at the last worlds in 2019 and 10th in Tokyo.

Worlds continue Wednesday featuring finals in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s discus.

TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results | U.S. Roster | Key Events

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos wins the men’s 400m hurdles. Benjamin wins Silver 🥈

Bassitt wins Bronze 🥉#WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/EeiRAx0gt1 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2022

Australian Eleanor Patterson won the women’s high jump over Ukainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Both cleared 2.02 meters, and Patterson won on count back. Russian Mariya Lasitskene won the last world title in 2019 and the Olympic title in 2021 by clearing 2.04. Lasitskene was barred from worlds due to the ban on Russians for the war in Ukraine.

Slovenian Kristjan Ceh won the men’s discus with a championship record 71.13-meter throw. Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna, a rising Cal sophomore, became the first teenage man to win a throwing medal in world championships history, according to Bill Mallon of Olympedia.org. The reigning Olympic and world champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden was fourth.

In non-finals Tuesday, Fred Kerley was eliminated in the 200m semifinals with a sixth-place finish, three days after leading a U.S. sweep of the 100m. Kerley said he suffered a left leg cramp and that he would be OK moving forward with the 4x100m relay final coming Saturday.

The other three Americans were the top qualifiers into Thursday’s final — 2019 World champion Noah Lyles (19.62), 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton (19.77) and Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek (19.84).

The Jamaicans who swept the women’s 100m — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah — made Thursday’s 200m final, led by Jackson’s 21.67.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, heat winners included Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin (53.95) and Olympic gold medalist and former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad (54.45). Semifinals are Wednesday.

