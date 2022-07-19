How to Watch the Women’s 800m at 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the women’s 800m, with a strong American field led by Athing Mu. Last summer in Tokyo, Mu became the first Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. in the women’s 800m in 53 years. She will be chasing history once again at worlds as the U.S. women have never won a world title in the 800m.

See below for answers to all your questions on when and how to watch the competition for the women’s 800m crown.

When is the Women’s 800m at 2022 World Championships?

The Women’s 800m begins on Day 7 of the World Championships, with the heats on Thursday, July 21st. The semifinal will take place in the afternoon session on Friday, July 22nd and the final is scheduled for the afternoon session on Sunday, July 24th.

How can I watch the Women’s 800m at 2022 World Championships on TV?

Heats – Thursday, July 21st on 8:10pm ET on USA

Semifinals – Friday, July 22nd at 9:35pm ET on USA

Final – Sunday, July 24th at 9:35pm ET on NBC

How can I stream the Women’s 800m live at 2022 World Championships?

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Which Americans will compete in the Women’s 800m?

There are three Americans in this event: Athing Mu, Ajeé Wilson and Raevyn Rogers. Mu kept her 800m unbeaten streak alive when she bested Wilson at the USATF Outdoor Championships in June by just 0.7 seconds. Rogers won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and is expected to contend for a medal alongside Mu and Wilson.

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.