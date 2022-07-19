Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 64:28:09

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:43

4. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +4:15

5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:24

6. Adam Yates (GBR) — +5:28

7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +5:46

8. Aleksandr Vlasov — 6:18

9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +6:37

10. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +10:11

13. Neilson Powless (USA) — +18:02

21. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 44:52

25. Chris Froome (GBR) — 1:08:21

DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 395 points

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 182

3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 176

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158

5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 58 points

2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39

3. Neilson Powless (USA) — 37

4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36

5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 64:30:31

2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +7:49

3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +54:00

4. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +57:43

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:17:20



