2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 64:28:09
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:22
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +2:43
4. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +4:15
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +4:24
6. Adam Yates (GBR) — +5:28
7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +5:46
8. Aleksandr Vlasov — 6:18
9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +6:37
10. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +10:11
13. Neilson Powless (USA) — +18:02
21. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 44:52
25. Chris Froome (GBR) — 1:08:21
DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 395 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 182
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 176
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158
5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 58 points
2. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39
3. Neilson Powless (USA) — 37
4. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 36
5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 35
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 64:30:31
2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) — +7:49
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +54:00
4. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +57:43
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:17:20
