The 2022 World Track and Field Championships begin on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This marks the first time the outdoor World Championships will be held in the U.S.

NBC Sports has got you covered with 43 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC with live afternoon and primetime shows on both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). You do not want to miss a single moment of the excitement, see below for the full TV and streaming schedule.

What to Watch Today at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships – Day 5:

Day 5 of the 2022 World Track and Field Championships begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock with the men’s 400m hurdles featuring Karsten Warholm (NOR) and Rai Benjamin (Mount Vernon, NY), the Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists. Warholm’s winning time of 45.94 and Benjamin’s second-place 46.17 still stand as the two fastest times ever run.

We will also get a first look at Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists Sydney McLaughlin (Dunellen, NJ) and Dalilah Muhammad (Queens, NY) as the women’s 400m hurdles kicks off with the heats. McLaughlin shattered the world record for the third time in the last year at the U.S. Championships back in June, clocking 51.41 seconds. Muhammad, who qualified for this year’s Worlds on a bye, did not compete at the U.S. Championships due to an injury but looks to defend her world title.

Tonight’s coverage also features the semifinals of the men’s and women’s 200m. On the women’s side, we’ll see several familiar faces from the 100m final including the Jamaican powerhouse trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah that swept the podium.

On the men’s side, defending world champion Noah Lyles (Alexandria, VA) and rising star Erriyon Knighton (Tampa, FL), continue their rivalry which was on full display at the U.S. Championships in June. Knighton currently owns the fastest time in the world so far this year. Newly-crowned 100m champion Fred Kerley (Taylor, TX) and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek (Rice Lake, WI) will also be in the lineup for the U.S.

How to watch Day 5 at World Track and Field Championships:

Tuesday, July 19

Evening Session : 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) Key Events: Men’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats, Men’s and Women’s 200m Semi-Finals, Women’s High Jump, Men’s Discus

: 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Peacock (NBC Sports Feed)

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Platform Fri., July 15 Mixed 4x400m Heats, 20km RW 11:55 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 7:50-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats, W10,000m 1:20-5:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W10,000m 3-5 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M100m, WShot Put 8-11 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Men’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 1:25-5:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 7:30-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Women’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon 12:30-3:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 5:55-11:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 7:35-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Fri., July 22 W35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 7:45-11:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 23 W100m Heats, Decathlon 12:40-4:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 7-11:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 24 M35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon 12:15-6:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 7:40 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream)

*Same-day delayed broadcast

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule (Field Event Specific Streams)

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Mon., July 18 Men’s High Jump 8:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Triple Jump 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Tue., July 19 Women’s High Jump 8:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Discus 9:33 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Wed., July 20 Women’s Discus 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Fri., July 22 Women’s Javelin 9:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Sat., July 23 Men’s Triple Jump 9:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Javelin 9:35 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Sun., July 24 Men’s Pole Vault 8:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Long Jump 8:55 p.m. Peacock (World Feed)

