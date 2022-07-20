2022 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A stage-by-stage look at the 2022 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/July 1: Copenhagen-Copenhagen (8.2 miles)

Individual Time Trial

Start: 10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 1:10 p.m.

Quick Preview: The Grant Départ is held in Denmark for the first time with the first three stages being held there. Watch out for Italian Filippo Ganna, who won the last two world titles in the time trial.

Stage 2/July 2: Roskilde-Nyborg (125 miles)

Flat

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:59 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first sprinters’ stage. With Mark Cavendish not selected for the Tour, look for Peter Sagan to began his bid for a record-extending eighth green jersey title.

Stage 3/July 3: Vejle-Sonderborg (113 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:12 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last “flat” category stage until stage 13 and the last stage in Denmark before the rest day and a move to France.

Stage 4/July 5: Dunkirk-Calais (106 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Tour visits Dunkirk, site of the largest evacuation in military history during World War II, for the first time in 15 years.

Stage 5/July 6: Lille Metropole-Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut (95 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:20 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Tour returns to the famed cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix for the first time in four years. There are 11 sections totaling about 12 miles. As the saying goes, you can’t win the Tour on the cobblestones, but you can lose it.

Stage 6/July 7: Binche-Longwy (136 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:15 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first uphill finish of the Tour on a stage that includes Belgium and France.

Stage 7/July 8: Tomblaine-La Super Planche des Belles Filles (109 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.

Quick Preview: A day for the general classification contenders, including Tadej Pogacar. The finishing climb, which translates to “The Plank of Beautiful Girls,” has become a Tour staple.

Stage 8/July 9: Dole-Lausanne (115 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: The peloton crosses into a fourth country, Switzerland, finishing at the home city of the International Olympic Committee.

Stage 9/July 10: Aigle-Chatel Les Portes Du Soleil (119 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: The lone mountain stage of the six total at this year’s Tour without a summit finish.

Stage 10/July 12: Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil-Megeve (92 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:57 a.m.

Quick Preview: After a rest day, this Tour’s first taste of the Alps. At the 2020 Criterium du Dauphine, American Sepp Kuss won the last stage that started and finished in Megeve.

Stage 11/July 13: Albertville-Col Du Granon Serre Chevalier (94 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:40 a.m.

Quick Preview: Starts in the 1992 Winter Olympic host village and finishes with the first two beyond category climbs of this Tour.

Stage 12/July 14: Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (102 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:55 a.m.

Quick Preview: On Bastille Day, the stage finishes with arguably the Tour’s most famous climb — the 21 switchbacks of Alpe d’Huez.

Stage 13/July 15: Le Bourg D’Oisans-Saint-Etienne

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:26 a.m.

Quick Preview: After nine hilly or mountain stages, the sprinters get a flat stage for the first time in 12 days.

Stage 14/July 16: Saint-Etienne-Mende (119 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:05 a.m.

Quick Preview: Five categorized climbs, but none of the highest varieties. Could be a day for a breakaway.

Stage 15/July 17: Rodez-Carcassonne (125 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:39 a.m.

Quick Preview: Last year, Cavendish tied Eddy Merckx‘s record 34 Tour stage wins in Carcassone.

Stage 16/July 19: Carcassonne-Foix (110 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:58 a.m.

Quick Preview: A transition stage after the last rest day takes the peloton to the foot of the Pyrenees.

Stage 17/July 20: Saint Gaudens-Peyragudes (80 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:50 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of last two mountain stages (back-to-back summit finishes) that could decide the Tour. Finishes at an airport featured in the James Bond movie, “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Stage 18/July 21: Lourdes-Hautacam (89 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.

Quick Preview: Finishes with a one-way climb to a ski resort with a mountain luge that was included in the race route in 2014.

Stage 19/July 22: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors (117 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:16 a.m.

Quick Preview: A day for the sprinters who made it through the Alps and Pyrenees.

Stage 20/July 23: La Capelle-Marival-Rocamadour (25 miles)

Individual Time Trial

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:49 a.km.

Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour. The “Race of Truth” will determine the final podium positions with two short climbs near the end potentially being decisive.

Stage 21/Sept. 20: Paris La Defense Arena-Paris Champs-Elysees (71 miles)

Flat

Start: 10:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 1:26 p.m.

Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.

