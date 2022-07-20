Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 64:28:09

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:18

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +4:56

4. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +7:53

5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +7:57

6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +9:21

7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +9:24

8. Aleksandr Vlasov — +9:56

9. Adam Yates (GBR) — +14:33

10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +16:35

12. Neilson Powless (USA) — +27:07

19. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 54:22

25. Chris Froome (GBR) — 1:27:14

DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 416 points

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 202

3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 196

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158

5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 64 points

2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 52

3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 46

4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 41

5. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 67:56:12

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +30:05

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +58:21

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:13:10

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:26:54



