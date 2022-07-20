2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 64:28:09
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +2:18
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +4:56
4. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +7:53
5. David Gaudu (FRA) — +7:57
6. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +9:21
7. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +9:24
8. Aleksandr Vlasov — +9:56
9. Adam Yates (GBR) — +14:33
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +16:35
12. Neilson Powless (USA) — +27:07
19. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 54:22
25. Chris Froome (GBR) — 1:27:14
DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 416 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 202
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 196
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158
5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Simon Geschke (GER) — 64 points
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 52
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 46
4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 41
5. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — 39
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 67:56:12
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +30:05
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +58:21
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:13:10
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:26:54
