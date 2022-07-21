Garrett Scantling, world’s top decathlete in 2022, provisionally suspended

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Garrett Scantling, the world’s top decathlete this year, was provisionally suspended for a possible tampering violation stemming from a possible third whereabouts failure over missing drug tests or not filing complete information to be found for drug testing, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Athletes face suspensions if they have three whereabouts failures in an 18-month span. Whereabouts failures can be not being present for a drug test or not providing complete and accurate information to be found for drug tests.

“Unfortunately, there’s no leniency for being forgetful, you have to accept responsibility and move on,” Scantling said on social media. “What’s next? We shall see!”

Scantling, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, was not on the U.S. roster for the world championships that was announced earlier this month. That was despite winning the national title in May, when he posted the world’s best decathlon total this year, improving to seventh on the all-time world performer list.

The U.S. decathletes slated to compete on Saturday and Sunday at worlds in Eugene, Oregon, are Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek and Steven Bastien.

