Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Noah Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record, leading a U.S. sweep of the men’s 200m medals at the world track and field championships.

That came 15 minutes after Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the women’s 200m in 21.45 seconds, the second-fastest time in history behind Florence Griffith-Joyner‘s world record of 21.34 from the 1988 Olympics.

Lyles repeated as world champion in 19.31 seconds, taking one hundredth off Johnson’s famous golden-shoes time from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Blake (19.26) have run faster. Lyles rebounded from a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where he was expected to take gold.

Lyles, in a BBC interview, said the difference between 2021 and 2022 was that he put no pressure on himself this year.

Countrymen Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80) took silver and bronze. Bednarek repeated his result from Tokyo. Knighton, at 18, became the youngest individual sprint medalist in world championships history.

The final was billed as a showdown between budding rivals Lyles and Knighton, but Lyles put it away before the final straightaway by running the best curve of his life. The scoreboard clock initially, unofficially read 19.32, then changed to 19.31.

“It was always there. I was just waiting for it to hit,” said Lyles, who lowered his personal best from 19.50. “It was always going to come, as soon as I got the start I wanted and was able to get a race where I get my [first] 100 [meters].”

Johnson, at Hayward Field working for the BBC, said he planned to text congratulations to the 25-year-old Lyles, whose dad, Kevin, raced against Johnson in the 1990s.

“I knew that he was going to run faster than 19.32 some day,” Johnson said. “To be honest, when you’ve held the world record, you don’t really focus on the national record. … For Noah, I don’t think he really cares about the American record. He wants a world record. It might be within his reach.”

Three other Americans swept the 100m medals last Saturday — Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell.

TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results | U.S. Roster | Key Events

In the women’s 200m, Jackson became the only person to win a world medal in the 100m, 200m and 400m in their career. Afterward, she responded “definitely” to a pair of questions — did you think you would run that fast? And, can you run faster?

Countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver, four days after winning her fifth world title in the 100m at age 35. Fraser-Pryce, who already has the same number of Olympic medals as Bolt (eight), will match Bolt at 14 world championships medals with a 4x100m relay medal on Saturday.

Abby Steiner was the top American in fifth. The U.S. got zero medals out of the women’s flat sprints (100m, 200m and 400m) for the first time in world championships history.

In non-finals Thursday, Christian Taylor, a six-time gold medalist between the Olympics and worlds, failed to make Saturday’s triple jump final. Taylor, a 32-year-old who missed the Tokyo Games after rupturing an Achilles, was 18th in qualifying.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya headlined the qualifiers into Saturday’s men’s 800m final. All four Americans, including injured reigning world champion Donavan Brazier, were previously eliminated in the first round.

Olympic champion Athing Mu advanced to Friday’s women’s 800m semifinals along with countrywomen Raevyn Rogers (Olympic bronze medalist) and Ajeé Wilson (two-time world bronze medalist).

Advancing to Sunday’s men’s 5000m final: reigning Olympic champions in the 1500m (Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen), 5000m (Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei) and 10,000m (Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega).

Worlds continue Friday with five finals, including the men’s and women’s 400m and the women’s 400m hurdles with Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!