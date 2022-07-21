2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 18 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 71:53:34
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +3:26
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +8:00
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +11:05
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +13:25
6. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +13:43
7. Aleksandr Vlasov — +14:10
8. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +16:11
9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +20:09
10. Adam Yates (GBR) — +20:17
14. Neilson Powless (USA) — +44:58
19. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +57:59
DNF. Chris Froome (GBR)
DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 451
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 219
3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 196
4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158
5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 155
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 72 points
2. Simon Geschke (GER) — 64
3. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 61
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 61
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 59
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 71:57:00
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +49:34
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:20:14
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:27:56
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:49:54
