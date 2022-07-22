2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 19 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 75:45:44
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +3:21
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +8:00
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +11:05
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +13:35
6. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +13:43
7. Aleksandr Vlasov — +14:10
8. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +16:11
9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +20:24
10. Adam Yates (GBR) — +20:32
13. Neilson Powless (USA) — +45:17
18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +58:50
DNF. Chris Froome (GBR)
DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)
TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 460
2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 236
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 235
4. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 171
5. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 72 points
2. Simon Geschke (GER) — 64
3. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 61
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 61
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 59
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 75:49:05
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +51:26
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:22:39
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:28:20
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:52:19
