The 2022 World Track and Field Championships begin on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This marks the first time the outdoor World Championships will be held in the U.S.

NBC Sports has got you covered with 43 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC with live afternoon and primetime shows on both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). You do not want to miss a single moment of the excitement, see below for the full TV and streaming schedule.

What to Watch this Weekend at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships :

This weekend’s coverage of the 2022 World Track and Field Championships kicks off on Friday night at 8:30 PM ET on USA Network with the highly anticipated Women’s 400m Hurdles Final featuring Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists Sydney McLaughlin (Dunellen, NJ) and Dalilah Muhammad (Queens, NY). McLaughlin shattered the world record for the third time in the last year at the U.S. Championships back in June, clocking 51.41 seconds. Muhammad, who qualified for this year’s Worlds on a bye, did not compete at the U.S. Championships due to an injury but looks to defend her world title. Femke Bol, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist from the Netherlands, will likely be the top international challenger in this event.

Saturday night’s coverage features the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Relay Finals. On the women’s side, Jamaica is the reigning Olympic champion and defending world champion thanks to the powerhouse group of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Kemba Nelson. Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thompson-Herah swept the podium in the women’s 100m earlier this week. The U.S. women took bronze in 2019 and silver in Tokyo and should contend for a medal.

On the men’s side, the U.S. has historically struggled with the mechanics in this race but has an unrivaled depth of individual talent. Squads for this event will be announced no later than one hour in advance.

Sunday night’s coverage features the Women’s 800m Final where 20-year-old, Tokyo Olympic champion Athing Mu (Trenton, New Jersey), looks to add a world title to her trophy case, which would be the first world title for the U.S. in this event.

The Men’s and Women’s 4x400m Relay Finals will also take place concluding the 2022 Track and Field World Championships. The U.S. women have dominated this event over the last 25 years and have won gold in the last seven straight Olympics dating back to 1996 in Atlanta. Additionally, the U.S. has also won the world title in the women’s 4x400m at six of the last seven World Championships.

Friday, July 22

Morning Session: 9:05 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. (Peacock – World Feed) Key Events: Women’s 35km Race Walk

(Peacock – World Feed) Evening Session : 8:30 – 11 p.m. (USA Network) Key Events: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final, Men’s and Women’s 400m Finals, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Relay Heats

: (USA Network)

Saturday, July 23

Afternoon Session: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (NBC) Key Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats

(NBC) Evening Session: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (CNBC) and 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (NBC) Key Events: Men’s and Women’s 4x400m Heats, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Finals

(CNBC) and (NBC)

Sunday, July 24

Morning Session: 9:05 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. (Peacock – World Feed) Key Events: Men’s 35km Race Walk

(Peacock – World Feed) Afternoon Session: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. (Peacock – World Feed) Key Event: Decathlon

(Peacock – World Feed) Evening Session : 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (CNBC) and 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (NBC) Key Events: Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals and Final, Women’s 800m Final, Men’s and Women’s 4x400m Finals

: (CNBC) and (NBC)

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Platform Fri., July 15 Mixed 4x400m Heats, 20km RW 11:55 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 7:50-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats, W10,000m 1:20-5:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W10,000m 3-5 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M100m, WShot Put 8-11 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Men’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 1:25-5:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 7:30-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Women’s Marathon 9:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon 12:30-3:50 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 8-11 p.m. Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 5:55-11:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 7:35-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Fri., July 22 W35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 7:45-11:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Sat., July 23 W100m Heats, Decathlon 12:40-4:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 7-11:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun., July 24 M35km RW 9:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon 12:15-6:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 7:40 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream)

*Same-day delayed broadcast

2022 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule (Field Event Specific Streams)

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Mon., July 18 Men’s High Jump 8:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Triple Jump 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Tue., July 19 Women’s High Jump 8:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Discus 9:33 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Wed., July 20 Women’s Discus 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Fri., July 22 Women’s Javelin 9:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Sat., July 23 Men’s Triple Jump 9:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Javelin 9:35 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Sun., July 24 Men’s Pole Vault 8:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Long Jump 8:55 p.m. Peacock (World Feed)

